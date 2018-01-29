President: $231bn invested in the country

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's economy has grown 3.2-fold over the past 14 years.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made the due statement at a conference on results of the fourth year of the State Program of Socioeconomic Development of Azerbaijani regions for 2014-2018.



Speaking about the importance of measures aimed at improving people's living conditions, President Ilham Aliyev noted that the main aim is to increase the state power and strengthen independence.

He said Azerbaijan's currency reserves had grown 23 times over the past years to reach $42bn:

"It all gave our country a political and economic independence. $231bn has been invested in the country over the past 14 years."

News.Az

