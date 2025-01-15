President Aliyev affirms Azerbaijan’s CICA chairmanship is progressing successfully

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Kairat Sarybay, Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), on January 15.

Sarybay expressed his pleasure in visiting Baku during the Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the CICA, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC. He highlighted the ongoing successful chairmanship of Azerbaijan noting that the country possesses significant experience in multilateral diplomacy, including its successful presidencies in the UN Security Council, the Non-Aligned Movement, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, and other international organizations. He emphasized that Azerbaijan's chairmanship in CICA is conducted in the same spirit, with a conceptual document presented by the country that includes proposals for the organization's future development and the strengthening of cooperation and trust among member states.In turn, President Ilham Aliyev affirmed that Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the organization is progressing successfully. The head of state noted the ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation among member states, institutional development of the organization, and expanding cooperation across various sectors. The importance of enhancing cooperation in areas such as youth, media, transportation links, and other areas of mutual interest was also highlighted.President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan approaches its chairmanship in the organization with great responsibility and expressed confidence that the country will continue contributing to the strengthening of this format. The Azerbaijani leader stressed the necessity of active cooperation between Azerbaijan and CICA to implement planned activities during country’s chairmanship. Furthermore, he reiterated that the organization plays a vital role in strengthening trust and enhancing cooperation between countries in the Asian region.Sarybay congratulated Azerbaijan on successfully hosting COP29 under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, highlighting the significant efforts made by Azerbaijan in a short time to prepare for the event. He highlighted the important decisions taken at COP29 concerning the global climate agenda.President Ilham Aliyev acknowledged the tight timeline for COP29 preparations but emphasized that the necessary actions were taken. The head of state highlighted the crucial decisions made at COP29 on matters such as the new finance goal, carbon markets, and other vital issues.

News.Az