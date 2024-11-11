President Aliyev and Charles Michel discuss prospects for developing Azerbaijan-EU ties
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev met with European Council President Charles Michel on Monday.Charles Michel congratulated Azerbaijan on hosting COP29 and wished success for the event, News.Az reports.
He expressed hope that important decisions on climate change would be made at this event. He also emphasized that climate change is one of the priority and crucial topics on the European Union's agenda.
During the meeting, they discussed the prospects for developing relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan.
The head of state highlighted the mediating role played by President Charles Michel in the negotiation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, noting that under his mediation, the structure of the negotiation process and the agenda on key issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan were established.