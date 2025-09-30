Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev approves memorandum between Azerbaijan and Cambodia

Photo: Azertac

President Ilham Aliyev has approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of Azerbaijan and Cambodia to foster cooperation in the tourism sector.

The head of state signed the corresponding decree, News.Az reports.

The agreement was originally signed on July 21, 2025, in Phnom Penh.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs will notify the Cambodian government once the necessary domestic procedures for the memorandum to enter into force have been completed.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

