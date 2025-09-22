Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev arrives in New York for UN General Assembly

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
President Aliyev arrives in New York for UN General Assembly
Photo: Azertac

On September 22, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan arrived in New York City for a working visit to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by officials at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

News about - President Aliyev arrives in New York for UN General Assembly
News about - President Aliyev arrives in New York for UN General Assembly

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      