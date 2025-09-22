President Aliyev arrives in New York for UN General Assembly

President Aliyev arrives in New York for UN General Assembly

On September 22, President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan arrived in New York City for a working visit to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were welcomed by officials at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

News.Az