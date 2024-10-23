Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev arrives in Russia’s Kazan for BRICS summit - VIDEO

  • Politics
  • Share
President Aliyev arrives in Russia’s Kazan for BRICS summit - VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation, on October 23 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit in the outreach/BRICS Plus format.

The president's plane was escorted by military helicopters upon landing at Kazan International Airport, News.Az reports.

A ceremonial guard of honor was arranged at the airport in honor of the Azerbaijani president.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Rustam Minnikhanov, the Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan.



News about - President Aliyev arrives in Russia’s Kazan for BRICS summit - VIDEO

News about - President Aliyev arrives in Russia’s Kazan for BRICS summit - VIDEO

News about - President Aliyev arrives in Russia’s Kazan for BRICS summit - VIDEO

News about - President Aliyev arrives in Russia’s Kazan for BRICS summit - VIDEO

News about - President Aliyev arrives in Russia’s Kazan for BRICS summit - VIDEO

News about - President Aliyev arrives in Russia’s Kazan for BRICS summit - VIDEO

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      