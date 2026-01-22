Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev attends Board of Peace Charter signing

President Aliyev attends Board of Peace Charter signing
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is participating in the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace Charter in Davos, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The ceremony is taking place on January 22 as part of high-level gatherings in Davos, bringing together international leaders and representatives for discussions on global cooperation and peace initiatives.


