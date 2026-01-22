President Aliyev attends Board of Peace Charter signing
- 22 Jan 2026 14:20
- 22 Jan 2026 14:35
- 1046717
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/president-aliyev-attends-board-of-peace-charter-signing Copied
Photo: AZERTAC
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is participating in the signing ceremony of the Board of Peace Charter in Davos, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
The ceremony is taking place on January 22 as part of high-level gatherings in Davos, bringing together international leaders and representatives for discussions on global cooperation and peace initiatives.