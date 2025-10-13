President Aliyev attends Middle East Peace Summit in Egypt

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev is on a working visit to Egypt at the invitation of his U.S. and Egyptian counterparts, Donald Trump and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, to take part in the Middle East Peace Summit.

The Azerbaijani head of state arrived at the International Congress Center in Sharm el-Sheikh, where the summit is being held, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomed President Ilham Aliyev upon his arrival.

Photo: AZERTAC

News.Az