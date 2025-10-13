President Aliyev attends Middle East Peace Summit in Egypt
- 13 Oct 2025 14:48
- 13 Oct 2025 16:15
- 1036847
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-aliyev-attends-middle-east-peace-summit-in-egypt Copied
Photo: AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev is on a working visit to Egypt at the invitation of his U.S. and Egyptian counterparts, Donald Trump and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, to take part in the Middle East Peace Summit.
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev is on a working visit to Egypt at the invitation of his U.S. and Egyptian counterparts, Donald Trump and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, to take part in the Middle East Peace Summit.
The Azerbaijani head of state arrived at the International Congress Center in Sharm el-Sheikh, where the summit is being held, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomed President Ilham Aliyev upon his arrival.
Photo: AZERTAC