President Aliyev highlights Lachin’s revival, humanitarian cooperation at CIS meeting

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation in the humanitarian sphere and highlighted the post-liberation development of Lachin.

“I would like to touch upon enhancing cooperation in the humanitarian sphere,” Aliyev said at a limited-format meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe. “I express my gratitude to the heads of CIS states for supporting the candidacy of the city of Lachin in Azerbaijan’s East Zangezur region as the CIS Cultural Capital for this year,” News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Noting that the opening ceremony of the “CIS Cultural Capital Year” took place in Lachin in June, Aliyev said the event showcased the history and cultural heritage of this ancient Azerbaijani land. “The guests witnessed firsthand the rapid revival of Lachin following its liberation from 30 years of Armenian occupation,” he added.

