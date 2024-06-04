President Aliyev attends opening of 29th Caspian Oil and Gas, 12th Caspian Power exhibitions

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the opening of the 29th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition - Caspian Oil & Gas and the 12th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition - Caspian Power as part of the Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center, News.Az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber laid foundation stones for Neftchala, Bilasuvar solar power plants and Absheron-Garadagh wind power plant.Then, the head of state got acquinted with the exhibitions.Baku Energy Week, running from June 4 to 6, features three key events: the 29th Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition, the 12th Caspian International Energy and Green Energy Exhibition Caspian Power and the 29th Baku Energy Forum.Caspian Oil&Gas" and "Caspian Power" exhibitions will be held at the Baku Expo Centre, and the Baku Energy Forum will be held at the Baku Congress Centre, built according to the ecological concept.About 300 companies from 37 countries have confirmed their participation in Baku Energy Week.In addition to Azerbaijan, the event is attended by representatives from the United States, Germany, Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, United Kingdom, Czech Republic, China, Algeria, Finland, France, Georgia, India, Iraq, Israel, Sweden, Italy, Latvia, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Hungary, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Uzbekistan, Romania, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Türkiye, Ukraine and Japan.Companies from Sweden, India and Slovenia are participating in this event for the first time.

