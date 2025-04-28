President Aliyev: Azerbaijan continues working with determination to narrow gap between positions Global North, Global South

+ ↺ − 16 px

Through its active diplomacy, Azerbaijan continues working with determination to narrow the gap between the positions of the Global North and the Global South and to foster more inclusive and effective dialogue, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the founding conference of the Global South NGO Platform, which is underway in Baku.

"However, the mistrust that has persisted for years between the two remains a major impediment to achieving lasting success," the head of state noted, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

"We have taken on the role of a bridge between the Global South and the Global North to help address this imbalance and are committed to making renewed contributions to the cause of confidence-building."

"As a country that has successfully undergone economic and political transformation – and restored fully its territorial integrity and sovereignty through its own means in the face of military aggression – Azerbaijan deeply understands the challenges faced by the least developed countries, developing countries and the Global South as a whole, and remains fully committed to promoting cooperation, solidarity, and lasting success,” he added.

The president emphasized that having become a powerful voice of the Global South, Azerbaijan views the launch of this platform in Baku as recognition of its activity during the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement and its COP29 Presidency.

"I believe that the Global South NGO Platform will make a significant contribution to amplifying the voices of our peoples, conveying their positions to the international community, and defending and ensuring their rights," he said.

“Azerbaijan’s efforts to foster active dialogue between the Global South and the Global North - by cultivating an atmosphere of mutual trust and understanding, and consistently playing a balancing role in the pursuit of long-elusive consensus - culminated in the “Baku Breakthrough” achieved during COP29.

COP29, hosted by Azerbaijan, marked a historic success, and our country rightly takes pride in the legacy of COP29, which welcomed some 80 thousand participants from 197 countries,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az