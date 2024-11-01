President Aliyev: Azerbaijan places special importance on further expanding ties with Algeria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan places special importance on further expanding its relations with Algeria, President Ilham Aliyev said in a letter to his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the occasion of Algeria’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to sincerely congratulate you and, through you, your brotherly people, and to convey my best wishes on the occasion of the national day of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria—the 70th anniversary of Revolution Day,” the Azerbaijani president said.“November 1, 1954, is forever inscribed in the history of the brotherly Algerian people as a page of heroism, symbolizing the struggle for independence and freedom, as well as an indomitable will. Despite enduring over a century of brutal colonial policies, unprecedented violence, and crimes against humanity and war crimes, your people have never lost their determination for independence. Through great sacrifice and courage, they achieved their freedom at the cost of the lives and blood of millions of martyrs who gave their lives for the Motherland,” he noted.Currently, the dynamic development of Azerbaijan-Algeria relations is gratifying, said the head of state, adding: “We place special importance on further expanding these relations and enriching our cooperation with new content, both bilaterally and multilaterally.”“I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen the friendship between our countries and fully leverage the potential of our mutually beneficial cooperation.”“On this significant day, I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the brotherly people of Algeria everlasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader said.

