President Aliyev: Azerbaijan successfully cooperates with Hungary in energy sector

Azerbaijan and Hungary are successfully cooperating in the energy sector, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday.

President Ilham Aliyev made the remarks during his press statement with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“We are successfully cooperating in the energy sector. Hungarian companies hold shares in Azerbaijan’s two major oil and gas projects – the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz fields. A new contract will be signed at the beginning of next year,” the head of state noted.

“A Hungarian company will begin operations in Azerbaijan’s onshore oil fields. Since last year, we have started exporting natural gas to Hungary, and today I emphasized — as the Prime Minister also noted — that we are capable of supplying the volume of gas required by Hungary,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

