President Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Türkiye strategic alliance continues to develop comprehensively

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, the Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood, unity, and strategic alliance are unique and continue to develop comprehensively, contributing to regional stability and security, President Ilham Aliyev said in a letter to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I sincerely congratulate you and all members of the Justice and Development Party, which has held an exceptional place in the socio-political life and public administration of the Republic of Türkiye for nearly 25 years, constantly renewing and developing, on your re-election as Chairman of the Party at the Grand Congress," President Aliyev said in his letter, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

"The fact that the members of the party you founded have once again shown the great confidence you deserve is a high recognition of your long-standing tireless efforts for the welfare and progress of your country, the prosperity of the brotherly Turkish people, and the development of the entire Turkic world," the head of state noted.

"In this regard, I would like to express my confidence that the new goals set and the crucial decisions adopted at the Grand Congress of the Justice and Development Party will bring success and benefits to the brotherly Turkish people and contribute to Türkiye's further advancement."

"It is undeniable that, thanks to the efforts undertaken by the Justice and Development Party under your leadership over the years—remaining steadfast in its principles and goals—Türkiye’s statehood has been further strengthened, an unshakable people-government unity has been established, and your country has become a global powerhouse—one of the leading and most powerful states in the world. It is no coincidence that you are recognized and admired throughout the Turkic world as a visionary and decisive leader who loves his homeland and people. Your successes are also welcomed with great joy and are consistently highly appreciated in friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan," he stressed.

"Today, the Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood, unity, and strategic alliance—rooted in our shared history, rich national and spiritual values, and the strong will of our peoples—are unique and continue to develop comprehensively, contributing to regional stability and security. I am confident that, thanks to our joint efforts, these unbreakable ties will continue to strengthen in the future in line with the principle of "One nation, two states", the Azerbaijani leader added.

"Once again, I extend my sincerest greetings and congratulations to you and every member of the Justice and Development Party, and wish you robust health, further success to the party, and peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Türkiye," President Aliyev concluded.

News.Az