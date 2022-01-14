President Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Ukraine have been succesfully cooperating for many years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbajan and Ukraine have been successfully cooperating with each other for many years, President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with his Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, News.Az reports.

President Aliyev emphasized that the two countries defend each other’s interests on international platforms.

“Mutual support and protection of each other's territorial integrity is evidence of the high level of our cooperation,” he said.

The Azerbaijan leader noted with satisfaction that there is already a revival in the economic sphere, although the pandemic is still going on.

“But if we look at the growth of our turnover, we can see that there are positive trends. The issues and projects we are discussing today will, I am sure, further deepen our economic cooperation. Traditionally, we have cooperation in the energy sector, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, SOCAR has been operating in Ukraine for many years and wants to expand its activities,” the head of state added.

President Aliyev also pointed to great prospects in the transport, agriculture and tourism sectors.

News.Az