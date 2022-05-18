President Aliyev: Azerbaijan wants to normalize relations with Armenia and turn page of hostility

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan wants to normalize relations with Armenia and turn the page of hostility, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he met with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda in an expanded format in Baku on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

President Aliyev said Baku thanks the Lithuanian government and president for supporting Azerbaijan’s plans with respect to close cooperation with EU.

“Of course, we need to take this good opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties. Of course, we discussed broadly regional configuration and the process of normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia. I know that President is visiting Armenia after Azerbaijan. So, I am sure he will have a full picture after he completes this visit but our position is very open,” the head of state said.

“We want to sign peace agreement with Armenia. We want to normalize relations and to turn the page of hostility. So, Mr. President, there are a lot of things to discuss between the delegation members. Once again, welcome and thank you for paying a visit to Azerbaijan,” he added.

News.Az