President Aliyev: Azerbaijan will soon become reliable electricity supplier to Europe

Azerbaijan will soon become a reliable electricity supplier to Europe, President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed an inauguration ceremony of the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) held in Sofia on Saturday, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan is, for many years, a reliable oil supplier to international, primarily European markets, and now became a reliable gas supplier.

“Also, I would like to comment on what Madam President said about renewables. This is also part of our strategic partnership Memorandum of Understanding on energy which was signed this July between the European Commission and Azerbaijan. So, soon I am sure Azerbaijan will become a reliable electricity supplier to Europe and the proven reserves of our wind potential only in the Caspian Sea is 157 gigawatt and now we are already discussing with our European partners how to bring this energy to the European continent,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az