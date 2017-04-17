President Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s first trading house soon to open in Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has said Azerbaijan will establish trading houses in many countries, adding that the first such house will open in Belarus in the coming weeks, Trend reports.

“The establishment of such houses in other post-Soviet countries, including Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan is on the agenda. This will both promote our country and open up new opportunities for exporters,” said President Aliyev in a closing speech at a republican conference of non-oil exporters in Azerbaijan’s Yevlakh District.

“At the same time, we should certainly have trading houses in large countries in the Asian continent,” he noted.

“Gulf countries now demonstrate great interest in our products,” said the head of state. “We need to actively enter these markets. Therefore, we should establish trading houses in Gulf countries.”

News.Az

News.Az