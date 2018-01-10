President Aliyev: BTK has made Azerbaijan one of largest int’l transportation hubs in the world

+ ↺ − 16 px

He made the statement at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of the country in 2017 and future objectives on Jan. 10, according to Trend.

“The launch of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is an event of profound importance not only to our country, but also to the region and to the whole world,” the President said. “This road starts in Baku. It is not a coincidence that a solemn opening ceremony was held in Azerbaijan. A 504km-long stretch of the road, which is nearly 850km in length, was built and restored in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has undertaken the largest financial burden in the construction of this road.”

President Aliyev stressed that the execution of this historical project will make and has already made Azerbaijan one of the largest international transportation hubs in the world.

“In a short span of time after we launched this road – in only two months – we received requests to join Baku-Tbilisi-Kars from a number of countries,” the head of state said.

“I have already personally discussed the issue with some of my counterparts. We gave appropriate instructions regarding the establishment of working groups in many countries in order to study the potential of those who want to join the road. Of course, we are ready to successfully cooperate with all our partners under this project.”

