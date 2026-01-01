President Aliyev congratulates to Cuban counterpart on national holiday

“I believe that Azerbaijan-Cuba relations, built on good traditions, will continue to advance in a spirit of friendship and cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in line with the interests of our peoples,” the head of state said in his message, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“Availing myself of the opportunity, I extend my congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of the New Year of 2026, wishing you robust health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Cuba,” the Azerbaijani president emphasized.