Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev congratulates to Cuban counterpart on national holiday

  • Politics
  • Share
President Aliyev congratulates to Cuban counterpart on national holiday
Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Cuban counterpart Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez as his country celebrates the national holiday - Liberation Day.

“I believe that Azerbaijan-Cuba relations, built on good traditions, will continue to advance in a spirit of friendship and cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in line with the interests of our peoples,” the head of state said in his message, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“Availing myself of the opportunity, I extend my congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of the New Year of 2026, wishing you robust health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Cuba,” the Azerbaijani president emphasized.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      