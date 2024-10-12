President Aliyev extends national day greetings to King of Spain

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated King Felipe VI of Spain on the occasion of his country’s national holiday.

“On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you personally and, through you, to the entire Spanish people on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Spain,” President Aliyev said in his cogratulatory message, News.Az reports.“On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and continued peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Spain,” the head of state said.

News.Az