President Aliyev: Fuzuli-Arkadag sister city relationship opens new opportunities for co-op

The establishment of sister city relations between Fuzuli and Arkadag opens new opportunities for cultural and humanitarian cooperation, President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday.

President Ilham Aliyev made the statement during a high-level meeting between Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan in Turkmenbashi, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Highlighting that Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations are experiencing a period of growth, the head of state added: “We will continue our joint efforts to develop these relations in all areas.”

