President Aliyev hails development of relations between Azerbaijan and the Congo

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou-Nguesso on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the country’s independence, News.Az reports, citingAZERTAC.

In his message, President Ilham Aliyev said:

“It is gratifying to note that relations between Azerbaijan and the Congo are developing along an upward trajectory and are being enriched with new content. Your two visits to our country last year gave significant impetus to the expansion of our cooperation.

The friendly relations established between Azerbaijan and the Congo have created a favorable basis and opportunities for the development of our mutually beneficial cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian, and other areas.

I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen Azerbaijan–Congo relations and to deepen our cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally.”

On this festive day, President Ilham Aliyev wished President Denis Sassou-Nguesso robust health, happiness, and success in his work, and wished the people of the Congo lasting peace and prosperity.


