Yandex metrika counter

Aliyev, Meloni discuss strategic partnership, energy cooperation in Copenhagen

  • Politics
  • Share
Aliyev, Meloni discuss strategic partnership, energy cooperation in Copenhagen
Photo: AZERTAC

On October 2, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Giorgia Meloni, President of Italy’s Council of Ministers, on the sidelines of the 7th European Political Community Summit in Copenhagen.

The two leaders underlined the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy within the framework of a comprehensive strategic partnership, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

They highlighted the recent official visit of the Italian president to Azerbaijan, which included the inauguration of the first campus of the Italy–Azerbaijan University in Baku.

The meeting also addressed successful energy cooperation, stressing Azerbaijan’s contribution to Italy’s energy security. Both sides welcomed the expansion of ties in investments, culture, humanitarian affairs, and other areas.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      