Aliyev, Meloni discuss strategic partnership, energy cooperation in Copenhagen

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 2, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Giorgia Meloni, President of Italy’s Council of Ministers, on the sidelines of the 7th European Political Community Summit in Copenhagen.

The two leaders underlined the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy within the framework of a comprehensive strategic partnership, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

They highlighted the recent official visit of the Italian president to Azerbaijan, which included the inauguration of the first campus of the Italy–Azerbaijan University in Baku.

The meeting also addressed successful energy cooperation, stressing Azerbaijan’s contribution to Italy’s energy security. Both sides welcomed the expansion of ties in investments, culture, humanitarian affairs, and other areas.

News.Az