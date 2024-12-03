President Aliyev hails traditionally friendly ties between Azerbaijan, Mauritania

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of Sid Ahmed El Bekaye Hamadi, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, on December 3.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state, News.Az reports.President Ilham Aliyev had a conversation with the ambassador.President Ilham Aliyev hailed the traditionally friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Mauritania, which is evident in their mutual support and cooperation in international organizations, particularly within the United Nations.The president emphasized the importance of deepening bilateral relations across various sectors with an emphasis put on expanding political ties, organizing reciprocal visits, and developing economic and trade ties to enhance cooperation between the two nations.Expressing his gratitude for the kind words, Ambassador Hamadi conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Mauritania’s President, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani. He also noted that the Mauritanian President had tasked him with further expanding and strengthening relations between the two countries.The head of state thanked the ambassador for the greetings and requested him to pass on his own greetings to his Mauritanian counterpart.Ambassador Hamadi congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful hosting of COP29 and praised the country’s achievements and rapid development under President Ilham Aliyev’s wise leadership.He pointed out the significant potential for cooperation between the two countries in sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, fisheries, and mining. The ambassador also requested consideration of scholarship opportunities for Mauritanian students in Azerbaijan.The meeting also discussed the creation of working groups to explore the potential for enhancing economic and trade relations, as well as the organization of reciprocal visits. Cooperation in science and education was also addressed during the conversation.

News.Az