President Aliyev highlights significance of National Urban Forum in Khankendi

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has hailed the 3rd National Urban Forum, which opened today in the city of Khankendi, describing the event as having special significance for the country.

In his address to forum participants, the president said Khankendi, which had remained under occupation for many years, now stands as a symbol of peace, revival, and resilience, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“The infrastructure projects currently being implemented in Khankendi are ensuring the city’s development in line with the concept of a modern, smart, and innovative urban center,” President Aliyev emphasized.

He highlighted that the decision to hold the 13th session of the World Urban Forum, one of the world’s most influential events in the field of urban planning, in Baku in 2026 reflects Azerbaijan’s growing contribution to international urbanization efforts and the high level of trust it enjoys as a reliable partner.

President Aliyev noted that hosting this prestigious event will further strengthen Azerbaijan’s role in global urbanization processes and contribute to sustainable development across the region while advancing global urban goals.

News.Az