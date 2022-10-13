President Aliyev holds brief conversation with Pashinyan in Egypt

During his visit to Egypt, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev held a brief informal conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Middle East Peace Summit, News.Az reports, citing local media.

President Ilham Aliyev is on a working visit to Egypt at the invitation of his U.S. and Egyptian counterparts, Donald Trump and Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, to take part in the summit.

On Monday, the Azerbaijani head of state arrived at the International Congress Center in Sharm el-Sheikh, where the summit is being held.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomed President Ilham Aliyev upon his arrival.

News.Az