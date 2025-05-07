President Aliyev holds limited format meeting with Vietnam’s To Lam

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a limited format meeting with To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC .

Prior to the meeting, an official welcome ceremony was held for To Lam, who is on a state visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was arranged for the General Secretary in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva welcomed To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly. The chief of the guard of honor reported to the General Secretary.

The national anthems of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched in front of President Ilham Aliyev and To Lam to the accompaniment of a military march. Then, both leaders posed for official photographs.

News.Az