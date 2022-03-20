President Aliyev: I am glad and happy that we celebrate Novruz in our native land of Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

“This is the second time since our historic victory that we are celebrating Novruz in our native Karabakh land. I know that each of us, especially the former IDPs, were always saying on the eve of and on the holidays that we would celebrate the next Novruz in the liberated lands, in Karabakh, and this is already a reality,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his message of congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan as he lit the holiday bonfire in Sugovushan settlement, Tartar district, News.Az reports.

“Today, I lit the Novruz bonfire here in Sugovushan, the ancient land of Azerbaijan. Last year, I celebrated Novruz in Shusha, on the Jidir Duzu, which is so dear to each of us, and addressed the people of Azerbaijan from there. I am glad and happy that it has already become a tradition to celebrate Novruz here in our native land of Karabakh,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az