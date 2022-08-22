President Aliyev: Just as Azerbaijani flag is flying in Karabakh and Zangazur today, it also flies in sports arenas

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Just as the Azerbaijani flag is flying in Karabakh and Zangazur today, it also flies in sports arenas, and I am sure that it will fly forever,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed a meeting with the country’s athletes who succeeded in the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games on Monday, News.Az reports.

The head of state sincerely congratulated the Azerbaijani athletes for their successful performance.

“I congratulate you from the bottom of my heart again – the entire team, the athletes who won medals and those who did not. Let me also say to them that they should not feel sorry, there are still many competitions in the future. Simply put, love of the Motherland, loyalty to one's profession, tireless work and preparation are necessary. Because without preparation there is no result – this is the case in politics, in sports, in life. You have once again raised the glory of Azerbaijan, and just as our flag is flying in Karabakh and Zangazur today, it also flies in sports arenas, and I am sure that it will fly forever. I congratulate you once again,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az