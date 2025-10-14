President Aliyev: Karabakh emerges as symbol of national pride and 21st-century development

+ ↺ − 16 px

Karabakh is developing not only as a symbol of Azerbaijan’s national pride but also as a 21st-century hub of sustainable development, President Ilham Aliyev said in his address to participants of the 5th Azerbaijan International Exhibition on the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh – “Rebuild Karabakh.”

The president highlighted that, under the “Great Return” program, large-scale reconstruction and development projects are successfully transforming the liberated territories, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“Cities are being built according to modern urban planning concepts; new schools and hospitals are under construction; road, transport, and communications infrastructure is being developed; jobs are being created; and green energy zones and industrial parks are being established,” President Aliyev emphasized.

He also expressed satisfaction at the growing significance of the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition for both local and international participants.

The Azerbaijani leader noted that the exhibition showcases cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions, facilitates discussions on joint projects and partnership opportunities, and creates new prospects for the socio-economic development of the region.

“Held for the fifth time, this event not only demonstrates Azerbaijan’s achievements to the world but also strengthens our country’s position as a global hub for investment, technology, and innovation,” the president added.

News.Az