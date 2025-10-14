Yandex metrika counter

Video released of President Aliyev’s visit to Middle East Peace Summit in Egypt

Photo: AZERTAC

A new video highlighting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to Egypt for the Middle East Peace Summit has been released on his official YouTube channel.

The footage showcases key moments from President Aliyev’s participation at the high-level summit, held on October 13, 2025, in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

News.Az presents the video.


