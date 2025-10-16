President Aliyev meets UN-Habitat chief to discuss urban development cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Anacláudia Rossbach on Thursday to discuss prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and UN-Habitat, as well as the outcomes of the 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum held in Khankendi.

Rossbach praised the excellent organization of the Khankendi forum, emphasizing that the event addressed the most pressing issues in urban development. The meeting highlighted the importance of Rossbach’s participation in the forum, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The sides lauded the fact that several national urban forums have been held in Azerbaijan so far within the framework of the Azerbaijan–UN-Habitat partnership.

The meeting also highlighted the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work carried out in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions of Azerbaijan, as well as the modern urban development models being applied in the construction of cities and villages in the liberated territories.

Rossbach expressed her gratitude to Azerbaijan for its voluntary financial contributions to UN-Habitat and support for the organization’s activities. She noted that Azerbaijan successfully hosted COP29 in November 2024, emphasizing that the event integrated the climate agenda with urbanization initiatives and that Azerbaijan had undertaken significant measures in this regard.

The meeting included an exchange of views on preparations for the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum, one of the United Nations’ most prestigious events, which Azerbaijan is set to host in 2026. The parties expressed confidence that the event would be held at a high level, following the standards of other previous international gatherings hosted by the country.

