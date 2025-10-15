President Aliyev, OSCE chair hold talks on peace, regional issues in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev met with Finnish Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Elina Valtonen in Baku on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, regional developments, and bilateral relations.

During the meeting, President Aliyev emphasised that the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington in August, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, had created favourable conditions for advancing the regional peace agenda, News.Az reports, citing the presidential website.

He also highlighted the importance of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), a planned transport corridor connecting mainland Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave, underscoring its value for regional cooperation and its potential benefits for the wider region.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Valtonen conveyed the greetings of Finnish President Alexander Stubb to President Aliyev, who in turn asked her to pass on his own greetings to President Stubb.

Valtonen congratulated President Aliyev on the progress achieved between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington, noting its significance for restoring peace and stability across the OSCE area and enhancing regional cooperation.

She announced that, at the request of Azerbaijan and Armenia, the OSCE Minsk process and its related structures will be formally terminated by December 1, 2025.

The sides also discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE and exchanged views on the future prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Finland.

News.Az