President Aliyev: New chapter opening in Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Pakistan trilateral cooperation

“The issues we discussed today and the agreements we reached will bring us even closer together,” the head of state emphasized, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan – three brotherly countries – are strengthening their cooperation year by year, day by day.

“In difficult times, we are always by each other’s side, showing solidarity and support,” he added.

President Ilham Aliyev also expressed his gratitude to Türkiye and Pakistan for the political and moral support provided to Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh War.

“Especially here in this region, in the city of Lachin, which was under occupation for 30 years, our being together carries great symbolic meaning. During the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Turkiye and Pakistan supported us. Their support inspired us and gave us additional strength. We are always grateful to the leaders of these brotherly countries and their brotherly peoples for this great political and moral support,” the head of state said.

He continued: “The participation of my dear brothers – the President of Turkiye and the Prime Minister of Pakistan – alongside us in these celebratory events, and the support and solidarity shown to us, have created completely new realities on a global scale. Our strength lies in our unity.”

President Ilham Aliyev added: “Today, we once again confirmed our unity in a trilateral format. The songs performed at today’s celebration concert will further demonstrate our unity and showcase how rich our culture is. I am confident that the messages sent to the world today by the three countries from liberated Lachin will reach their intended destinations,” the head of state said.