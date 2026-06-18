President Aliyev: Political, economic, social stability is today's reality of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Political, economic and social stability is today's reality of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said on Thursday.

The head of state made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 2026 Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group in Baku, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“Azerbaijan has been independent for only 35 years. And except for the first two years of war, occupation, humanitarian catastrophe, civil war, and other difficulties, the rest was characterized by the stable development of the country, and this is one of the main prerequisites for the success of every country,” President Aliyev stated.

“Where stability is undermined, we cannot talk even about development. So stability—political, economic, and social stability—which today is a reality in Azerbaijan, is not only the main factor for our development but also a factor in regional development. Because with strong ties on a regional scale and also in the global arena, Azerbaijan has already become an important actor in many aspects,” the head of state added.

He also emphasized that with the strong ties in the regional scale and also on global arena, Azerbaijan already became an important actor in many aspects.

The head of state noted that thanks to Azerbaijan's independent foreign policy, the country gained strong support in the international community, and added that the number of Azerbaijan's friends is growing year after year.

The president added: “We have been a successful host country for many international events since the 2010 annual meeting of the IsDB Group. Among the recent ones, I would name the successful COP29 held in 2024 with remarkable results. Additionally, last month's World Urban Forum, one of the biggest international gatherings, was also successfully held in Azerbaijan, with many more to come. This once again demonstrates the diversified agenda of our activity.”

News.Az