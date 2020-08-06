President Aliyev: Positive trend gives us reason to say that we will continue to keep coronavirus under control

There is positive dynamics in Azerbaijan in the fight against coronavirus, said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state made the remarks Thursday during a video conference on measures being taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic and the socio-economic situation in the country.

“The positive trend observed since 16 July gives us reason to say that all the measures taken were quite timely. As a result of these measures, the situation is under control to this day. Since 16 July, the number of new cases of infection is far lower than the number of people recovering from the disease. This positive trend suggests that we will continue to keep the coronavirus disease under control,” President Aliyev said.

Hailing the importance of measures being taken to combat the coronavirus, the head of state said, “Of course, we are very pleased with this positive trend that has been observed for three weeks now. In principle, immediately after the onset of the disease, all necessary preventive measures were taken from day one. As a result of that, we are getting out of this situation with little losses. Of course, all organizational issues had to be addressed at the required level, and we did that. We managed to quickly adapt our hospital fund to the disease situation. Our doctors have done a great job. As a result of the tireless work of our doctors, the number of deaths from this disease is low in Azerbaijan.”

President Aliyev noted that today 46 hospitals were there to serve only coronavirus patients. “41 of these 46 hospitals were built or overhauled and provided with state-of-the-art equipment in the past 17 years. If we had not taken these steps on time, we would be faced with great problems and a tragic situation today,” the head of state stressed.

