President Aliyev praises development of Azerbaijan-North Macedonia relations

The current dynamics in the development of Azerbaijan–North Macedonia relations are a source of satisfaction, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in a congratulatory letter to his North Macedonian counterpart Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova on the occasion of her country’s Independence Day.

“Our ties, built on solid foundations, and our effective joint activities serve the interests of our countries and the well-being of our peoples,” the head of state said, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He noted: “Your official visit to Azerbaijan in March gave new impetus to the friendly and cooperative relations between our nations. Today, there are excellent opportunities to further deepen and enrich our interstate cooperation across various fields. The high level of our political relations and active dialogue create a strong basis for this.”

“I am confident that the relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia will continue to develop and strengthen successfully through our joint efforts, both bilaterally and within the framework of international organizations,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

