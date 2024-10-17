President Aliyev reviews ongoing preparations for COP29 at Olympic Stadium

President Aliyev reviews ongoing preparations for COP29 at Olympic Stadium

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday inspected the ongoing preparations for COP29 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Assistant to the President Anar Alakbarov briefed the head of state on the current status of preparations for the COP29 venue, News.Az reports.The construction and installation work at the venue is nearing completion, with plans to hand over the site to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) by the designated date, reflecting the rapid progress of the preparations.President Ilham Aliyev received detailed updates on the organization of the World Leaders’ Climate Action Summit, scheduled for the early days of the COP29 conference. The head of state examined the infrastructure and facilities established for the event, including the measures implemented in information technology and security, the solutions applied to meet the venue’s energy needs through green energy sources, the registration process for participants, and other ongoing efforts.The President was also provided with a comprehensive report on the ongoing efforts within the COP29 Green Zone.Additionally, the head of state visited the Media Center, where comprehensive conditions are being created for the effective organization of media representatives’ work during the conference. It was reported that a significant number of media representatives, including prestigious global media organizations, have already been accredited for the coverage of the conference.President Ilham Aliyev issued instructions and directives regarding the continued preparations.

News.Az