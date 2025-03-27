President Aliyev: Second Karabakh War will go down in Azerbaijani history as a glorious chapter

“As you know, during the war, active military operations were not conducted in the Aghdam direction because the enemy had built strong fortifications and mined everything here. Therefore, we began to move forward in the Aghdam direction only after Hadrut, Jabrayil, Fuzuli and Shusha had been liberated and the enemy's forces were actually surrounded. Azerbaijan showed humanity again and gave the enemy a chance to vacate these lands of his own free will,” noted the head of state, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The president announced that this year, people are expected to return to the villages of Kangarli and Khidirli in Aghdam.

“This is the 13th settlement where former IDPs have returned. Such conditions will be created for all IDPs in the future,” he said.

"Of course, the city of Aghdam is being rebuilt from scratch and will turn into one of the most beautiful cities of our country," the head of state added.

