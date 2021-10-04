Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev warns against interference in Azerbaijan's domestic affairs

  • Politics
  • Share
President Aliyev warns against interference in Azerbaijan's domestic affairs

"Azerbaijan is a country that pursues an independent policy. Everyone knows this, and it is not the first year that we have been pursuing an independent policy. We are building relations with our neighbors, with all other countries, on the basis of an independent policy. Let no-one interfere in our internal affairs."

President Ilham Aliyev made the statement at a meeting with representatives of the public of the Jabrayil district.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      