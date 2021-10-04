President Aliyev warns against interference in Azerbaijan's domestic affairs

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan is a country that pursues an independent policy. Everyone knows this, and it is not the first year that we have been pursuing an independent policy. We are building relations with our neighbors, with all other countries, on the basis of an independent policy. Let no-one interfere in our internal affairs."

President Ilham Aliyev made the statement at a meeting with representatives of the public of the Jabrayil district.

