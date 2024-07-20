President Aliyev: We are now facing historical transformation in Southern Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

As far as the region of the Southern Caucasus is concerned, I would say that we are now facing a historical transformation of the region where historical, geopolitical changes are occurring, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the second Shusha Global Media Forum themed “Unmasking False Narratives: Confronting Disinformation”.

“Traditional alliances are a little bit under the phase of deterioration. New formats of cooperation emerge. Of course, the full restoration of our sovereignty last September was the key event not only between the 1st and 2nd forums but in our modern history in general,” added the President.

News.Az