President Aliyev: We are vehemently fighting attempts to distort truth about the Great Patriotic War, attempts to rewrite history and attempts to glorify fascism and fascists

We are also vehemently fighting attempts to distort the truth about the Great Patriotic War, attempts to rewrite history and attempts to glorify fascism and fascists,” Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said while receiving a delegation led by Governor of the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation Vasily Golubev, Trend reports.

Governor of the Rostov Region Vasily Golubev presented a commemorative album with a video record to President Ilham Aliyev.

The video album is dedicated to the visit of great leader Heydar Aliyev, who was heading Azerbaijan in 1980, to the Rostov Region. During the visit, the great leader took part in the opening of the Sambeki Heights memorial, which is a symbol of the liberation of the Rostov Region and is dedicated to the heroism of Azerbaijani soldiers who showed exceptional courage during the Great Patriotic War. At that time, the 130th and 416th divisions, comprised of Azerbaijanis who fought bravely with the German fascists, were awarded the honorary title of Taganrog divisions.

“I am very grateful for remembering our common history. Of course, the fact that Heydar Aliyev took part in the opening of this memorial in the Rostov Region 40 years ago is a very dear history for us. Thank you for keeping this memory and thank you for such a touching video. And, of course, there will be a great celebration of our common victory this year. In Azerbaijan, veterans of the Great Patriotic War are supported both morally and financially by the state. We always remember their heroic deed. I usually spend 9 May with veterans in Baku. But I have received an invitation from Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and plan to be in Moscow for 9 May this year. I also want to say that officers of the Azerbaijani army will march on the Red Square as a sign of our common victory,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Russia and Azerbaijan have a completely identical position on this issue.

“We are also vehemently fighting attempts to distort the truth about the Great Patriotic War, attempts to rewrite history and attempts to glorify fascism and fascists. Therefore, our positions completely coincide, as these positions are based on historical truth, on justice and on the fact that future generations never doubt who was the aggressor, who was the victim of aggression, who won and at what cost this Victory was achieved,” said the head of state.

“We in Azerbaijan honor the memory of all Soviet citizens and, of course, our own representatives. Half of those who participated in the war from Azerbaijan were killed – more than 300,000 people. During the war, Azerbaijan provided the Soviet army with 90 percent of lubricants, 80 percent of gasoline and fuel for tanks. And this played an important role in our common victory. Also, our plants produced the necessary weapons, including the famous “Katyusha”. So we honor this day, and I want to express our gratitude for this memory once again. Thank you,” President Aliyev added.

