President Aliyev: Zangezur Corridor will soon become another important segment of Middle Corridor

The Zangezur Corridor will soon become another important segment of the Middle Corridor, as well as the North-South Corridor, which will contribute to enhancing peace, multilateral partnership, President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday.

The president made the statement at the SCO Plus meeting in Tianjin, China, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The head of state underlined that the Zangezur Corridor will benefit all of Azerbaijan's close and distant neighbors to the east, west, north and south of our borders.

He stressed taht the Middle Corridor represents a reliable and safe route connecting China, Central Asia with Europe through Azerbaijan.

"Since 2022, the volume of cargo traffic along the Middle Corridor through Azerbaijan has increased by almost 90 percent,” the president said.

“The transit time for cargo along this corridor has been significantly reduced. The agreements on connecting the main part of Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic reached recently are expected to help expand transit opportunities for international transportation,” the head of state added.

