Azerbaijan affirms support for China’s Initiatives on Global Development and Global Security

Azerbaijan has actively supported the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative put forward by China to promote international peace, security, and development, President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday.

The president made the statement at the SCO Plus meeting in Tianjin, China, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

"We also welcome the Global Governance Initiative presented by the President of the People's Republic of China as an important and timely measure aimed at improving international relations based on the sovereign equality of states and respect for the UN Charter and international law," the head of state emphasized. President Ilham Aliyev stressed that over the past two years, our relations have reached a qualitatively new level. "Azerbaijan and China are connected by warm, friendly relations and a comprehensive strategic partnership. Deepening these relations is one of the important directions of Azerbaijan's foreign policy," the head of state noted. He described the signing of a joint statement on establishing a strategic partnership between the two countries this year as a historic event, emphasizing that it has opened a new chapter in Azerbaijan-China relations. President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of China in the region. "We contribute to maintaining international and regional peace and security, and we are implementing large-scale economic, transport, and energy projects," the head of state noted. President Ilham Aliyev also added that Azerbaijan was among the first to support the "One Belt, One Road" initiative proposed by the President of the People's Republic of China and is implementing significant practical projects in this direction.

