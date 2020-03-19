President: All measures being taken by Azerbaijani state are necessary to protect's health

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Novruz is our national holiday, a national asset. The people of Azerbaijan have been celebrating this wonderful holiday for centuries. This year, large-scale e

“The elderly have always enjoyed great respect in Azerbaijani society. I have expressed my thoughts on this topic in sufficient detail, but I want to say again that this is one of the main pillars of our society. Our traditions, national values, respect and attention to representatives of the older generation are our national feature, and we must protect these values. In the current circumstances, representatives of the older generation need to be treated with special attention. Respect for them should be demonstrated not in word, but in deed, because it is the elderly people who have the most serious implications in connection with this disease. I am sure that together we will fight this disease that has gripped the world and turned into a pandemic, and this struggle will yield results,” the head of state emphasized.

