President allocates funding for construction of road in Shamkir

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order providing funds for the construction of Shamkir-Abbasli-Narimanli road in Shamkir district.

Under the Presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 4.8 million manats for the construction of the road connecting eight residential areas with a total population of 71,000 people.

