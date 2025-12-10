President approves Azerbaijan's Digital Economy Strategy for 2026-2029

The Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with coordinating the activities outlined in the strategy and overseeing their implementation, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Additionally, the Cabinet will report annually to the head of state on the progress of the strategy's implementation. The Center for Economic Reforms and Communications Analysis will carry out monitoring and evaluation of the strategy’s execution.

The "Digital Economy Development Strategy in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2029" (hereinafter referred to as the "Strategy") has been developed in accordance with subparagraph 1.1.8 (first paragraph) of Section 7, "Action Plan," of the "Strategy for Socio-Economic Development of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022–2026," approved by Presidential Decree No. 3378 on July 22, 2022.

The primary goals of the Strategy are to expand digital infrastructure in the entrepreneurial sector, accelerate transformation, enhance the competitiveness of the economy, promote innovation, strengthen digital skills, and increase the resilience of digital economic activities.

The Strategy is based on the rapid development of information technologies and key technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain, cloud technologies, and smart city solutions, the formation of a digital ecosystem, ensuring its sustainability, and the widespread implementation of digital transformation across all sectors of the economy.

Key priority areas outlined in the Strategy include modernizing digital infrastructure to support economic growth, fostering the emergence of new digital businesses, supporting startups and the innovation ecosystem, applying data analytics in economic management, pursuing international digital integration and standardization, and developing an environmentally sustainable digital economy.

It is expected that implementing the Strategy will increase the share of the digital sector in GDP, improve the quality and accessibility of digital services, expand the use of digital technologies across the economy, boost the number of skilled workers with digital competencies, and position Azerbaijan as a regional digital hub.