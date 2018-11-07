President approves funding for construction of new school in Ismayilli

President approves funding for construction of new school in Ismayilli

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order, approving funds for the construction of a new school in Basgal settlement in Ismayilli district, AzerTag reports.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order, approving funds for the construction of a new school in Basgal settlement in Ismayilli district.

News.Az

News.Az