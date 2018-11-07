President approves funding for construction of new school in Ismayilli
- 07 Nov 2018 20:00
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 135040
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-approves-funding-for-construction-of-new-school-in-ismayilli Copied
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order, approving funds for the construction of a new school in Basgal settlement in Ismayilli district, AzerTag reports.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order, approving funds for the construction of a new school in
News.Az