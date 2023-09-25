President: Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations are at their highest

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Shusha Declaration, a declaration of alliance signed in the city of Shusha, which was liberated after a long-term occupation two years ago, raised our relations to a new level,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a press statement together with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.az reports.

The head of state noted, “Today, these relations are at their highest, and we are now experiencing a very active period of our relations in all directions.”

News.Az